Employee's death at Procter & Gamble facility in Guilford County under investigation by N.C. Department of Labor

GREENSBORO — An employee at a local Procter & Gamble facility died in a workplace accident on Friday, the N.C. Department of Labor confirmed Monday.

Preliminary information indicates that the employee "was struck by some sort of equipment and was then caught between/crushed between equipment," according to an email from a spokeswoman for the state Labor Department.

The accident occurred at the Procter & Gamble facility at 6200 Bryan Park Drive, N.C. Department of Labor Spokeswoman Erin Wilson said. An investigation by the department's Occupational Safety and Health Division into the death is likely to take several months to close, she added.

Procter & Gamble did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment sent late Monday afternoon.