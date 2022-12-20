 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fatal Greensboro crash claims the life of 82-year-old woman in head-on collision

GREENSBORO — An 82-year-old woman died when the vehicle she was riding in was hit head-on Monday by an SUV, according to a release from Greensboro police.

Mary Wyatt Ward of Greensboro died as a result of the 1:40 p.m. crash, according to the release. 

Police said Gene Kevin Reyes, 29, of Burlington, was driving a 2005 Nissan Murano south on Martinsville Street. Reyes drove left of center and collided head-on with a northbound 2022 Honda Accord driven by 86-year-old James Wilton Ward of Greensboro, the release said.

Ward was in the front passenger seat of the Honda Accord. Reyes and Ward were both transported to a hospital with injuries that were serious, but not life-threatening, police said.

Reyes was charged with driving left of center, driving while license revoked and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, police said, and additional charges are pending.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.

