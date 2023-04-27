CLIMAX — A preliminary federal report found no evidence of a catastrophic engine failure in an experimental plane that crashed earlier this month in Guilford County.

The plane took flight April 11 with one person aboard just minutes before a second flight ended in a fiery crash, killing one man and injuring another, the report from the National Transportation Safety Board says. The report indicated the plane was undergoing a flight test and that no flight plan was filed.

Two people were on board the second flight, Kurtis Dale Williams, 52, of Kernersville, and James Anthony Foecking, 39, of Randleman, authorities said.

Williams died in the crash beside U.S. 421 at Monnett Road bridge, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said. Foecking was pulled from the wreckage and transported to UNC-Chapel Hill Hospital for treatment for serious injuries. He was reported in stable condition later that day.

Both men were commercial pilots, according to Adam Gerhardt, a senior air-safety investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board.

On that sunny Tuesday morning, the plane first took flight from Greensboro Executive Airport at 11:03 a.m. with Foecking at the controls. He departed on Runway 35 and conducted a touch-and-go on the Runway 17 before landing on Runway 17 at 11:09 a.m., the report said.

A witness at the airport told investigators that Foecking then moved to the right seat and his friend, Williams got into the left seat.

Surveillance video showed that at 11:27 a.m., the plane accelerated down Runway 35 and then slowed shortly before the runway’s midpoint. The plane then taxied back to the start of Runway 35 and was seen taking off at 11:31 a.m., the report said.

The airplane gained altitude for about 30 seconds, but then immediately stopped climbing and entered an abrupt left turn, video surveillance showed.

The airplane turned left again and began flying over U.S. 421 southbound near the tree top level, the video showed. A row of trees stands between the runway and the highway, and the plane came in and out of the camera’s view as it flew parallel to the full length of runway 35.

The plane flew out of the camera’s view south of the airport.

Multiple witnesses on the highway reported seeing the airplane flying low over the highway. One witness told investigators that she first saw the airplane about 50 feet above ground over the northbound lanes, but then watched it cross over the grass median and fly over the southbound lanes.

Another witness said the low-flying plane took a sharp turn immediately before striking the Monnett Road bridge at U.S. 421. She could not recall hearing engine noise, or whether the propeller was turning.

This witness gave investigators three photographs taken moments before the plane hit the bridge, which is slightly less than half a mile from the airport.

The crash was first reported to Guilford Metro 911 at 11:33 a.m., according to a dispatch report.

Impact marks were observed on the overpass bridge railing. About 40 feet past the bridge, multiple low-voltage powerlines spanned U.S. 421, parallel to the bridge, but there was no evidence the airplane impacted the lines.

The plane caught fire after hitting the ground, investigators determined.

Good Samaritan motorists were able to pull Foecking, who the report refers to as the right seat pilot, from the wreckage area.

Investigators confirmed there was flight control continuity from the cockpit to the flight controls for the rudder and elevator controls.

The fire damaged much of the plane’s components, according to the report.

According to the airplane’s maintenance records, the most recent condition inspection was completed on Sept. 1, 2022, with about 9 hours of total time in service.

According to FlightAware.com, which tracks airplanes, the plane also took flight and circled the airport several times on March 30.

The plane was registered to Glenn F. Miller of Graham. It was certified as airworthy on Aug. 30, 2021, according to the FAA’s website.

At a news conference the day after the crash, Gerhardt said the experimental amateur classification is "a very, very large section of the general aviation industry."

A final NTSB report on the crash and its probable cause will be released in 12-18 months, Gerhardt said.