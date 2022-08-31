Gift of community: Family, friends, strangers pay respects to Heddie Dawkins

HIGH POINT — After coming together to search for 81-year-old Heddie Dawkins following her disappearance last week, family, friends and strangers drew close again Wednesday evening.

This time to remember her life and how she touched them.

More than 200 people attended a prayer vigil for Dawkins at Gethsemane Baptist Church, a day after her body was found by a volunteer search party less than a mile from her home.

Dawkins, who suffered from dementia, wandered away from her home in the early morning of Aug. 24. Her family reported her missing later that morning, launching days of searching by police and the public.

“Sister Heddie had one more assignment,” Pastor Roy Fitzgerald told the overflowing crowd, “and that assignment was to bring us all together.”

He noted the beautiful rainbow that appeared around the time Dawkins’ body was found.

“(God) painted it at the appropriate time,” Fitzgerald said.

Dawkins’ grandson, Cory Dawkins, told the crowd that his grandmother was always after him for procrastinating. With her passing, he urged others to heed her advice as he planned to do.

“She walked through that door to wake us all up,” he said. “We all have a message. We all have a testimony. Make sure to tell your loved ones that you love them.”

The family thanked law enforcement officers and people who prayed, searched and hoped for Dawkins’ safe return.

Her disappearance touched people across the Triad. Strangers drove miles to help search neighborhoods, fields and wooded areas in hopes of finding the former guidance counselor alive.

Condolences for the family flooded the Facebook group MISSING: Find Heddie Dawkins—High Point/Jamestown NC after her body was discovered.

One those messages came from Katie Schoenfelder Gumerson. She said Wednesday afternoon that she organized and participated in several searches for Dawkins.

“I think the thing that really changed me was that people of every age, fitness level, background, profession — it doesn’t matter who you were — everybody was there with a goal of just to find her,” Schoenfelder Gumerson said. “And we strangely had a really memorable and nice time together.”

It’s that type of bonding that Dawkins’ family said gives them hope amidst their pain.

“We’re going to use this. We’re going to be better,” Bert Dawkins told the crowd Wednesday evening. “This is bigger than my mom.”

After seeing more than 100 people show up early Tuesday to help police search for her mother, Dawkins’ daughter, Rhonda Neal, said the ordeal has boosted her faith in people.

“The latest news — the things that are going on in the world — makes you think that society is just messed up,” Neal said. “And to see this. If her only purpose was to do this, bring people together, she would do it again the same way.”