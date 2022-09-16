 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Graham police ID victims in crash that killed 2 adults and 7-week-old

GRAHAM — Police have identified the three people killed in a Wednesday night crash as an Elon man and a 23-year-old Graham woman and her 7-week-old son.

Rikeah Johnson and her son Yannis were pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a news release. Travis Johnson, 43, was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where he later died, police said.

Officers responded at 9:13 p.m. Wednesday to the 400 block of West Moore Street for a report of an accident.

Police said Rikeah Johnson's 2011 Chevrolet HHR lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic into the path of a 2017 Ford F-150 driven by Travis Johnson. The HHR caught fire after the collision, police said.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led Rikeah Johnson to lose control.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Hodge at 336-570-6711 or Alamance County Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100.

