Greensboro firefighter candidate dies during fitness assessment, city says

GREENSBORO — A recruit of the Greensboro Fire Department died after suffering a medical episode during a pre-employment fitness assessment on Wednesday morning, the city said in a news release.

"(GFD) is sad to report 36-year-old Andrew Vaughn of McLeansville, passed away this morning," the city said in the release. Vaughn was slated to join the fire department's recruit class beginning Sept. 1.

“This is an absolutely tragic day for the fire service, Andrew’s family and his wife Stephanie,” Greensboro Fire Chief Jim Robinson said in the release. “The Greensboro Fire Department is devastated by Andrew’s untimely death. Our hearts go out to everyone who knew and loved him. Please respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

