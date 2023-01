Firefighters responded to a structure fire early this morning at 2810 Oakland Ave., a commercial property in the Lindley Park area, according to information from the Greensboro Police Department.

Police closed the following intersections to traffic: Oakland Avenue at McManus Street, Oakland Avenue at Park Terrace, Spring Garden Street at McManus Street and Hiatt Street at Park Terrace.

This story is developing and will be updated as more details become available.