Greensboro man injured in single-vehicle wreck Friday night in Burlington, police say

BURLINGTON — A Greensboro man was injured Friday night in a single-vehicle wreck, police said.

Police, fire and Alamance County Emergency Medical Services responded about 9:30 p.m. Friday to a reported crash on South Mebane Street near Columbine Lane, police said in a news release.

Gaven Bently Bush, 20, was driving a 2008 Honda Civic east on South Mebane Street near Flint Street when he lost control of the car, drove off the road and hit a utility pole before rolling the vehicle several times, police said.

He was treated at the scene of the crash and taken to a local hospital for further treatment, police said.

Police said speed and impairment were both a factor in the crash.