Greensboro pedestrian killed while walking on I-40 Friday night, police say

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man walking on Interstate 40 was struck by two vehicles and died Friday night, police say.

Officers responded about 7:45 p.m. to a vehicle crash on I-40 East near Guilford College Road involving a pedestrian, police said in a news release.

The pedestrian, 43-year-old Jason Kidd, was on the highway when he was struck by a Honda Accord and a Kia Forte, police said. The drivers of both vehicles remained at the scene until police arrived. They could not have avoided hitting Kidd, who was pronounced dead at the site of crash, police said.

Eastbound I-40 was closed for several hours while police investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also send a tip via the P3Tips app or website.

