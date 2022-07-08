Greensboro police officer involved in fatal crash, authorities say

GREENSBORO — A driver involved in a traffic accident last month with a Greensboro police vehicle died Wednesday evening, according to a news release.

Billy Lee Jarrett, 85, of Greensboro, died at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, the release from Greensboro police said.

At approximately 7:45 p.m. June 1, Officer Kees was westbound on West Market Street in a marked police vehicle. Jarrett was driving on Marshall Smith Road and failed to stop at a stop sign, police said.

Jarrett's 2005 Honda Accord traveled into Kees’ lane of travel and Kees was unable to stop and collided with the driver-side door of the Accord, according to the release. The Accord left the roadway to the right and crashed into a house.

Jarrett was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The crash is being investigated by the department's Crash Reconstruction Unit and the investigation is continuing.

No further details were given in the release and a police spokeswoman did not immediately respond to questions about the incident. Police did not issue a news release when the accident first occurred.