 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Greensboro police officer involved in fatal crash, authorities say

  • 0

GREENSBORO — A driver involved in a traffic accident last month with a Greensboro police vehicle died Wednesday evening, according to a news release.

Billy Lee Jarrett, 85, of Greensboro, died at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, the release from Greensboro police said.

At approximately 7:45 p.m. June 1, Officer Kees was westbound on West Market Street in a marked police vehicle. Jarrett was driving on Marshall Smith Road and failed to stop at a stop sign, police said.

Jarrett's 2005 Honda Accord traveled into Kees’ lane of travel and Kees was unable to stop and collided with the driver-side door of the Accord, according to the release. The Accord left the roadway to the right and crashed into a house.

Jarrett was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said. 

The crash is being investigated by the department's Crash Reconstruction Unit and the investigation is continuing.

People are also reading…

No further details were given in the release and a police spokeswoman did not immediately respond to questions about the incident. Police did not issue a news release when the accident first occurred.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Harry wins latest stage of defamation lawsuit against newspaper

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert