UPDATE (5/5/2023) - This story now reflects the correct age for Eric Baldwin, who was 35. An incorrect age was provided Thursday by Greensboro police.

GREENSBORO — A 35-year-old Greensboro man who was hospitalized Monday night after a car struck him on his bicycle died from his injuries the following day, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Eric Baldwin was riding a bicycle and attempted to cross US 29, traveling east across the roadway when he was struck in the northbound lanes by a car driven by a 28-year-old woman from Virginia, police said.

Officers responded to the accident at 9:13 p.m. Monday in the area of US 29 North and Joe Brown Drive. Baldwin was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he died Tuesday.

The Greensboro Crash Reconstruction Unit responded and the investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed.