GREENSBORO — Police announced today that they have publicly released video footage from the night an officer fatally shot 17-year-old Nasanto Crenshaw during a traffic stop in Greensboro last August.

A Superior Court judge granted the police department's request earlier this month to release the video no later than today with conditions set by the court, including the redaction of any image or voice of a minor. Such recordings are not public record in North Carolina and approval for their release must be sought through the courts.

Police said in a news release this morning that they have shared on the city's YouTube page a community briefing and all 104 recordings from the incident, including footage from 63 body-worn cameras and 41 dash-cams.

On March 30, Guilford County District Attorney Avery Crump said she will not pursue criminal charges against the officer.

“After careful review, although tragic, the use of deadly force by Cpl. (M.L.) Sletten under these circumstances was justified,” according to a statement from Crump’s office.

Crump’s office said Sletten told investigators that he fired his weapon when “it appeared the driver was driving straight at him” and that “he felt he had no other choice.”

According to the police department, Sletten was placed on administrative duty on Aug. 21, the night of the incident. As is standard protocol, the officer remains on administrative duty while an internal administrative investigation determines whether or not departmental policy was followed.

Attorneys for Crenshaw's mother believe the case should have gone before a grand jury to consider whether or not to pursue an indictment.

Civil rights attorneys Harry Daniels and John Burris said during a news conference April 12 in downtown Greensboro that they reviewed the unredacted video and statements from the officer-involved shooting.

“What we saw today was an absolute unlawful killing,” Daniels said about what he saw in body-camera and dash-camera recordings. “The citizens of Guilford County, Greensboro, will see exactly what we’re talking about.”

Daniels contends the officer “shot while he was in a position of safety” and should not have fired shots into a moving vehicle.

“As he’s turning away, he’s getting shot,” Burris said about Crenshaw.

According to police, Crenshaw’s vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation shortly after 9 p.m. on Aug. 21 in the 4900 block of West Market Street.

“Moments later, it was determined the vehicle was stolen,” the department said in a news release. “As the officer approached the stopped vehicle, the vehicle fled from the traffic stop. The officer attempted to stop the car again and multiple occupants fled from it.

“While the officer was attempting to detain the vehicle and remaining occupants, the suspect vehicle struck the police car. The vehicle then accelerated, and the officer discharged their weapon.”

Crenshaw was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Crenshaw and two apprehended juveniles were from Fayetteville and that a 9mm pistol was located between the driver's seat and the center console. Investigators said they also recovered ski masks, gloves, a backpack and a cell phone from the stolen vehicle.

Daniels and Chimeaka White, who are representing Crenshaw’s mother, Wakita Doriety, filed a wrongful death lawsuit in early March that contends Sletten used excessive force in violation of the Fourth Amendment.

The police department has declined comment on the litigation.

Burris, a California-based civil rights attorney specializing in police misconduct, said the families he has worked with most often want an officer to be terminated and prosecuted in hopes that a tragedy won’t happen again.

“A young man is dead who should not be dead,” Burris said.

— This is a developing story.