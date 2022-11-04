Greensboro woman, 55, dies from injuries after being ejected from SUV, police say

GREENSBORO — A 55-year-old Greensboro woman has died from injuries she received when she was ejected from her SUV after it hit a guardrail and overturned, police said in a news release today.

Hollyn Essa was driving her 1997 Ford Explorer west on Joseph M. Bryan Boulevard — near Westridge Road — just before 9 a.m. Oct. 26 when the SUV left the road and struck the guardrail in the median. which caused the vehicle to overturn and eject Essa, police said.

Essa was taken by ambulance to Moses Cone Hospital with life-threatening injuries and died Tuesday, according to the news release.

Speed and impairment were not contributing factors to the crash.