 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Greensboro woman dies from injuries sustained in Christmas day crash

  • 0

GREENSBORO — A 64-year-old Greensboro woman has died from injuries she sustained in a crash on Christmas day, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Kelley Barts Starkey was taken to Moses Cone Hospital after the collision and died on Thursday, the release said.

Officers responded to the accident at Summit Avenue and Textile Drive at 8 a.m. Sunday.

Don't make it easy for thieves to steal your car. Make your vehicle less appealing and harder to access. Professional car thieves or joy-riders seek out vehicles that are easy to obtain.

Taneka Antonia Bethel, 57, of Reidsville, was southbound on Summit Avenue in a 2007 BMW X3, police said. Starkey, driving a 2022 Buick Encore, was making a right turn from Textile Drive onto Summit Avenue southbound when the two vehicles collided.

Bethel sustained minor injuries in the accident. The crash is being investigated by the Greensboro Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

China’s National Space Administration discovered exotic material in samples from moon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert