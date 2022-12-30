Greensboro woman dies from injuries sustained in Christmas day crash

GREENSBORO — A 64-year-old Greensboro woman has died from injuries she sustained in a crash on Christmas day, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Kelley Barts Starkey was taken to Moses Cone Hospital after the collision and died on Thursday, the release said.

Officers responded to the accident at Summit Avenue and Textile Drive at 8 a.m. Sunday.

Taneka Antonia Bethel, 57, of Reidsville, was southbound on Summit Avenue in a 2007 BMW X3, police said. Starkey, driving a 2022 Buick Encore, was making a right turn from Textile Drive onto Summit Avenue southbound when the two vehicles collided.

Bethel sustained minor injuries in the accident. The crash is being investigated by the Greensboro Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.