Greensboro woman dies in I-85 crash, NC Highway Patrol says

TRINITY — A Greensboro woman died early Thursday in a crash on Interstate 85, according to the Highway Patrol.

Amity Alyssa Plunkett, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, troopers said.

The crash occurred shortly after 2 a.m. near Trinity Road in Randolph County.

Plunkett was traveling south on I-85 in a 2009 Ford Fusion when the vehicle traveled off the roadway to the left, struck the Trinity Road bridge abutment and overturned. 

The car came to rest in the center lane of northbound I-85, where it was struck by a 2014 Volvo tractor-trailer, the Highway Patrol said. Kevin William Santos Romero, 22, of Fayetteville, was unable to avoid Plunkett’s vehicle as it entered his lane of travel, troopers said.

Romero was uninjured and was able to safely pull onto the shoulder of the roadway after the crash.

It's unclear why Plunkett's vehicle traveled off the highway. I-85 northbound near Trinity Road was closed for approximately three hours during the investigation.

