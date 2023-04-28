BURLINGTON — A griddle that was left on in a McDonald's after the restaurant closed late Thursday night caused a fire earlier today, Burlington fire officials said in a news release.

Firefighters responded at 3:37 a.m. to 1904 W. Webb Ave. and found the restaurant full of smoke and a small fire near the cooking area. No one was in the building and firefighters quickly extinguished the flames.

Firefighters then cleared smoke from the structure and looked for further hot spots. The fire was under control within minutes of the arrival of the fire department, according to the news release.

Damage was extensive to the griddle area which produced a large amount of smoke within the building. Structural damage was limited because the fire was contained to the cooking area.

Damage estimates are approximately $100,000 to the structure and contents, fire officials said. The cause was determined to be accidental.