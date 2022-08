PLEASANT GARDEN — Crews have closed a section of Fieldview Road to replace a faulty pipe with a culvert, according to a news release from the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The road is expected to reopen early September, weather permitting.

Crews discovered the drainage problem last month while investigating runoff from recent rainstorms.

During construction, a detour will guide traffic to Appomattox Road and Charnel Lane. Motorists are advised to slow down as they travel near the work zone.