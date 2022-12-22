Guilford deputy rescues blind dog stranded in middle of pond

PLEASANT GARDEN — A Guilford County deputy rescued a blind dog that was stranded Wednesday afternoon in the middle of a pond on Cheshire Drive.
"No one knows how the dog ended up in the middle of the pond," Bria Evans, spokeswoman for the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said in an email. "The dog is blind so luckily it was able to swim to the rock that he is seen in the video standing on."
Master Corp. Robert Comito borrowed a kayak from a neighbor nearby and was able to rescue the dog, she said. The dog was returned to its owner, she said.