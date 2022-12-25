Guilford sheriff's detectives investigating homicide in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN — Authorities have a suspect in a homicide in custody but have not yet publicly identified the person.

At 7:55 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to 5725 Riverdale Drive regarding a homicide, according to a news release from the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect was into custody. The victim's name was not released, but the sheriff's office said it appears to be an isolated incident with no risk to the general public.

Authorities are still investigating the case and sheriff's office spokeswoman Bria Evans said she expects further details to be released later today.