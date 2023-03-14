GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office has closed its investigation into the July 19 death of the Rev. T. Anthony Spearman, a former state NAACP president and social justice advocate.

“Based on information gathered during the investigation conducted by the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, and examination findings during the autopsy, the Medical Examiner determined the manner of death was self-inflicted,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “This investigation is now closed and no further information will be released.”

The Rev. Cardes Brown Jr., a close friend of Spearman, criticized the decision to close the investigation.

“There are too many questions that have not been answered,” Brown said. “This investigation at best was botched.”

Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Brea Evans did not offer a response to Brown’s criticism, though she acknowledged the email seeking comment from Sheriff Danny Rogers.

Brown said he suspects the scene was staged to look like a suicide.

“It doesn’t match the enthusiasm and excitement about life he had,” Brown said of the conclusion that Spearman committed suicide.

Spearman was 71 when he was found dead from a gunshot wound to his head at his Guilford County home. Friends became concerned that day when Spearman, who served on the Guilford County Board of Elections, did not show up at a meeting where early voting sites were scheduled to be discussed.

The previous night, Brown said Spearman attended a Zoom meeting of the Greensboro Justice Coalition.

“He said, ‘You all kept me up past my bedtime. I have a very important day tomorrow,’” Brown said.

Spearman was elected in 2017 as the North Carolina president and served for one term. He lost two years ago to Deborah Dicks Maxwell but was contesting the election. In the weeks leading up to his death, Spearman had filed a lawsuit against national NAACP leadership as well as Maxwell, alleging defamation and a conspiracy to have him removed from office.

He also was robbed and assaulted at his home the week before his death, according to 911 recordings and court records, and a separate report of an assault with a sexual motive was alleged to have occurred at the home on July 13 — the same date and time as the armed robbery was reported.

Jayden Hawthorne, whom Spearman knew, was indicted on charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. His case has not yet gone to trial.

The report regarding the assault with a sexual motive did not indicate who was assaulted or if there was an arrest.

“I thought, during the investigatory process, I thought we would have more answers,” Brown said. “There were people who would have benefited from his death.”