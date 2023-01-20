 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Head-on crash involving wrong-way driver kills three in Alamance County early Friday

  • 0

GRAHAM — Three people died in a crash early Friday when a woman drove the wrong way on Interstate 85 in Alamance County, according to a news release from the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Teen drivers are one of the highest-risk groups on the road. Young drivers are more likely to make mistakes from inexperience, get distracted by devices or other passengers, or engage in risky behaviors like speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, or drinking and driving.

At about 1:45 a.m., Elexus Lolisha Shaw, 30, of Burlington, was driving a 2018 Nissan Altima northbound in the southbound lanes of Interstate 85, according to the release. The Altima struck a southbound 2018 Kia Optima head-on near Jimmie Kerr Road (Exit 150). 

Shaw, Abraham Rubio, 41, of Whitsett, who was the driver of the Optima, and his passenger, Ashley Mabe Rubio, 44, also of Whitsett, died at the scene, troopers said. 

Recordings collected from Alamance Communications indicate that Shaw entered the interstate traveling in the wrong direction at the Graham/Carrboro exit (Exit 148), the release said. The head-on collision occurred approximately two miles from that location, according to the release.

People are also reading…

Investigators are uncertain why Shaw entered the interstate traveling in the wrong direction. The investigation is continuing.

I-85 southbound near Jimmie Kerr Road was closed for approximately three hours during the investigation. Troopers cleared the scene at 4:16 a.m.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. sets aside $490 million for wildfire mitigation efforts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert