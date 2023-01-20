Head-on crash involving wrong-way driver kills three in Alamance County early Friday

GRAHAM — Three people died in a crash early Friday when a woman drove the wrong way on Interstate 85 in Alamance County, according to a news release from the N.C. Highway Patrol.

At about 1:45 a.m., Elexus Lolisha Shaw, 30, of Burlington, was driving a 2018 Nissan Altima northbound in the southbound lanes of Interstate 85, according to the release. The Altima struck a southbound 2018 Kia Optima head-on near Jimmie Kerr Road (Exit 150).

Shaw, Abraham Rubio, 41, of Whitsett, who was the driver of the Optima, and his passenger, Ashley Mabe Rubio, 44, also of Whitsett, died at the scene, troopers said.

Recordings collected from Alamance Communications indicate that Shaw entered the interstate traveling in the wrong direction at the Graham/Carrboro exit (Exit 148), the release said. The head-on collision occurred approximately two miles from that location, according to the release.

Investigators are uncertain why Shaw entered the interstate traveling in the wrong direction. The investigation is continuing.

I-85 southbound near Jimmie Kerr Road was closed for approximately three hours during the investigation. Troopers cleared the scene at 4:16 a.m.