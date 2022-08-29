Help sought for finding 81-year-old woman missing since Wednesday; High Point police seek volunteers to distribute flyers

HIGH POINT — The High Point Police Department is looking for volunteers to hand out flyers in their search for an 81-year-old woman who has been missing since Wednesday, according to a release from the department.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Heddie Dawkins, who was reported missing from her Jamestown home at about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Doorbell camera footage from her home in the 2700 block of Blockhouse Court shows Dawkins leaving on foot at about 1:30 a.m. and heading north, according to the release.

High Point police and other agencies conducted an extensive search in the following days, including the use of bloodhounds and other search dogs, a helicopter, drone teams, ATVs, golf carts, kayaks, boats and other vehicles. The search occurred in a 3-mile radius of her home.

The department is looking for volunteers to assist in handing out missing person flyers on Tuesday in neighborhoods near where Dawkins was reported missing. Anyone who is interested in helping should meet at 10:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at 1405 Penny Road.

There will be a briefing before volunteers are paired with police personnel for the flyer response.

Dawkins is black, with medium length black and gray hair, brown eyes and stands about 5 feet, 5 inches tall. She weighs about 180 pounds and was last seen wearing light blue pajama top and bottom.

Anyone who might have seen Dawkins is asked to contact C. Loflin at 336-883-3224