The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a man reported missing in High Point.

Residents are asked to be on the lookout for Salahuddin Muhammad, 73,who is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer's, according to a news release. He was last seen at 911 E. Lexington Ave. in High Point.

Muhammad is Black, with short black hair and brown eyes. He stands about 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a brown jacket, brown hat, yellow shirt, and gray pants.

Anyone with information about Muhammad should call Officer Dunlap at the High Point Police Department at (336) 883-3224.