High Point Public Library closed Thursday, Dec. 22, for repairs

HIGH POINT — The High Point Public Library will be closed to the public on Thursday, Dec. 22, for several unexpected plumbing and electrical repairs.

Electric power will be cut off to allow the city to replace a power pole on Sunset Drive, which has been tagged as needing replacement, and water to the building will be cut off so that damaged plumbing can be repaired.

While the building is unavailable on that day, digital services such as access to the online catalog, databases, downloadable books and audiobooks will still be available. The electronic lockers at the Deep River Recreation Center will be functioning for customers with materials ready to be picked up there.

The library’s Wi-Fi, which typically reaches throughout the parking lot, will not be available on Dec. 22. Library materials eligible for renewal that are due on Dec. 22 will automatically renew. The library does not charge fines for overdue materials.

The library will remain closed through Monday, Dec. 26, for the Christmas holiday.