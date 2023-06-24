A Kernersville woman died Friday night in a single vehicle crash in the 3800 block of Glenn Hi Road, authorities said Saturday.

Winston-Salem police responded at 8:20 p.m. to a reported vehicle crash at that location, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a single vehicle that ended up in the woods near the intersection of Glenn Hi and High Point roads, police said.

Officers provided medical assistance to Derita Shante Simmons, 37, of Ridgestone Lane, but Simmons died at the scene, police said.

Simmons' next of kin notified of her death, police said.

Police are investigating to determine the circumstances of the crash, but alcohol doesn't appear to be a factor, police said.

The Winston-Salem Police Department's traffic enforcement unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.