Kivett Drive and Riverdale Drive to become four-way stop

JAMESTOWN — Change is coming to the intersection of Kivett Drive and Riverdale Drive. The intersection, which currently requires only traffic on Riverdale Drive to stop, will be converted to an all-way stop, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. The change is being implemented to improve safety.

Crews will be at the intersection on Tuesday for preinstallation work. The switch will start on Wednesday at 9 a.m. and is expected to be complete by 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to use caution when driving in the area.

Converting intersections into all-way stops have shown to reduce total crashes by 68%, NCDOT said in a news release. As a reminder, drivers encountering them should follow these rules:

• The first vehicle at the intersection has the right of way.

• When two or more vehicles reach an intersection at the same time, the vehicle to the right has the right of way.

• When two facing vehicles approach an intersection simultaneously, both drivers can move straight ahead or turn right. If one driver is going straight while the other wants to turn left, the driver who wants to turn left must yield.

• Even with the right of way, drivers should remember to use appropriate turn signals and watch for pedestrians and other vehicles.