Lane closures on Battleground Avenue planned for this week

GREENSBORO — Beginning Monday, October 10, and continuing through Thursday, October 13, the City is inspecting sewer lines using closed circuit television technology on Battleground Avenue between Westridge Road and Edney Ridge Road.
Occasional lane closures will take place each day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to sewer line rehabilitation work, the city said in a news release.
Traffic signs and cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.