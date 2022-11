GREENSBORO — There will be a large presence of police at Smith Homes today as the department conducts training in a vacant section of the complex, officials said.

The training will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the vacant apartments on the north side of Smith Homes, which are due for demolition in the near future, police said in a news release.

Along with a large amount of police in the area, there will also be loud noises during this time, police warned.