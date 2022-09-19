Lexington woman dies after crash on U.S. 29, High Point police say

HIGH POINT — A crash on U.S. 29 Saturday afternoon left a woman dead and two men injured, according to a release from High Point police.

The accident occurred at 2:13 p.m. near Baker Road, police said.

Investigators determined that a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Joshua Nicholas Anderson, 26, of Archdale had struck a 2006 Toyota Scion driven by Sunshine Nichole Williams, 21, of Lexington.

Anderson was northbound on U.S. 29 when he ran off the roadway to the left and then overcorrected, losing control of his vehicle, according to the release. The Chevrolet traveled through the grass median, overturned and struck Williams' southbound vehicle.

Williams' vehicle came to rest in the outside southbound travel lane while Andersons' vehicle continued to the paved shoulder, where it came to rest upside down on the guard rail.

Williams was pronounced deceased at the scene by Guilford County EMS. A male passenger in her vehicle was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Anderson was extricated from his vehicle and taken to a local hospital via AirCare for serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

U.S. 29 was shut down for about six hours between Interstate 74 and Baker Road while authorities investigated the crash. The investigation is still active and charges have not yet been filed.

This is the sixth traffic fatality in High Point this year.