Major water main break closes Greensboro street

GREENSBORO — A water main break on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive has forced the street's closure from Patton Avenue to Interstate 40/85, the city said in a news release. However, exits to and from the the highway are open.

The 16-inch pipe was discovered broken at approximately 6 a.m. Friday and crews are trying to isolate the break.

The Forest Oaks area and 10 businesses are without water service because of the break. Some of the businesses impacted include Hall Tire, Ocean Blue Seafood and the Burger King on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Fresenius (South Greensboro) Kidney Care at Pleasant Garden Road and Industrial Avenue has stopped morning treatments, the city said.

The break is also impacting a GTA bus route.

Water service is expected to be restored and the road reopened by 8 a.m. Saturday. Water crews are on site and will continue working until the repairs are complete and service has been restored, the city said.

Once water is restored, customers impacted by this break should run cold water from your tub or outdoor faucet to remove any air or discoloration from the service line.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area or expect delays while traveling through the work zone, the release said.