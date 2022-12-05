Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in 103 mph wreck on Nov. 27, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Police say a man driving 103 mph when he struck a car on Nov. 27, killing the driver, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Jeffery Bernard Ellerbe, 39, of Hoffman was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, speeding 103 mph in a 35 mph, careless and reckless driving and driving while licensed revoked, police said Monday in a news release.

Police said Ellerbe was westbound on West Gate City Boulevard about 1:50 a.m. on Nov. 27 when his 2022 Dodge Challenger hit the driver's side of a 2015 Nissan Altima pulling out of the Cook Out at 3804 W. Gate City Blvd. The driver, 21-year-old Gabriella Desiree Marie Portillo was pronounced dead at the scene and her passenger was taken to the hospital.

Ellerbe was also taken to the hospital after the wreck, police said.