Man dies in fiery crash in Burlington, police say

BURLINGTON — A 71-year-old Haw River Man died Wednesday afternoon after his vehicle struck a tree and caught fire, Burlington police said in a news release.

Officers were called to the scene of the one-vehicle accident on Morningside Drive shortly after 1 p.m. They discovered a 2010 Chevrolet HHR engulfed in flames. The driver, Robert Miller III, was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the Chevrolet was westbound on Morningside Drive when it ran off the road and struck a tree. A post-crash fire started and members of the Burlington Fire Department worked to extinguish the fire quickly, the release said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information about this investigation is asked to contact police at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or use the mobile app, P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.