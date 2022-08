HIGH POINT — Authorities are asking for the public's help with finding a missing 81-year-old woman, according to a release from High Point police.

Heddie Dawkins was last seen on Blockhouse Court at about 1:30 a.m. today, police said. She is black and was wearing blue pajamas and slippers.

Police said Dawkins has severe dementia. Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.