The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help with finding a missing 67-year-old man.

David Wayne Paschal was last seen more than a month ago and may have been wearing a dark brown jacket, light blue shirt and cargo shorts.

Paschal is white, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 260 pounds, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. He has a distinct birthmark on the side of his forehead.

Paschal is known to frequent the following areas: Elm-Eugene Street, Creek Ridge Road, and Cone Boulevard in Greensboro; Benaja Road and U.S. 29 in Reidsville; and Eden.

Anyone with information about Paschal is asked to call Detective J.M. Allen at the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office at 336-641-2799 or Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.