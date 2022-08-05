Mold discovered at Guilford County jail in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Mold has been detected in some inmate housing areas of the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro, according to a news release from the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

The mold was recently discovered on the third, fifth and seventh levels of the jail. The sheriff’s office and county risk management officials have hired an independent environmental testing company to perform air quality and mold assessments in all potentially affected areas at the jail, according to the release.

Many of those assessments were performed between Tuesday and Friday and officials are awaiting written reports of the test results. The remaining assessments will be completed next week.

In the first housing area tested this week, the independent company verbally confirmed to the county that the mold, while allergenic, was not toxigenic. That means that while some individuals may have an allergic response to the mold, it is not the type of mold that produces small, molecular toxins known as mycotoxins, according to the release.

Mycotoxins can be toxic for humans when they are eaten, absorbed into the skin or inhaled, according to the website webmd.com.

County officials have hired another company to thoroughly clean the affected areas beginning next week, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office has begun providing inmates housed in the affected areas with fresh linens, mattresses and clothing. These inmates also are being relocated (on a rotating basis) to other housing units inside the jail while the testing and cleaning processes are completed, the sheriff's office said.