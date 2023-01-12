More charges filed in fatal December crash in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities have filed additional charges in a Dec. 19 vehicle crash that killed an 82-year-old woman.

Gene Kevin Reyes, 29, of Burlington, is now charged with displaying a fictitious registration plate, failure to register a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and careless and reckless driving, according to a news release from Greensboro police. Reyes was previously charged with driving left of center, driving while license revoked and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

Mary Wyatt Ward of Greensboro died as a result of the 1:40 p.m. crash, police said.

Reyes was driving a 2005 Nissan Murano south on Martinsville Street when the SUV traveled left of the center line and collided head-on with a northbound 2022 Honda Accord.

James Wilton Ward, 86, of Greensboro, was driving the Accord and Mary Ward was his passenger.

After the crash, Reyes and James Ward were transported to a hospital with injuries that were serious, but not life-threatening.