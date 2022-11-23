Motorcyclist hurt in crash on I-40 ramp dies from his injuries, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — A motorcyclist who collided with several vehicles on Oct. 7 has died from his injuries, Greensboro police said in a news release.
At about 6 p.m. that Friday, James Euliss Barley, 60, of Reidsville, was operating his 2013 Harley-Davidson motorcycle east down the ramp from South Elm-Eugene Street to eastbound Interstate 40. Police said Barley collided three vehicles: a Toyota sedan driven by Eva Benitez, 40, of Greensboro, a Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Dominique Austin, 31 of Greensboro, and a Chrysler van driven by Saul MonDragon, 34 of Greensboro.
Barley was taken to a hospital and was later charged with driving while impaired, operating a motorcycle without a motorcycle endorsement, expired registration, inspection violation and failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision, according to the release.
He remained in the care of the hospital and died Tuesday as a result of injuries sustained during the crash, police said.
People are also reading…
The Greensboro Police Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.