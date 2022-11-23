Motorcyclist hurt in crash on I-40 ramp dies from his injuries, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — A motorcyclist who collided with several vehicles on Oct. 7 has died from his injuries, Greensboro police said in a news release.

At about 6 p.m. that Friday, James Euliss Barley, 60, of Reidsville, was operating his 2013 Harley-Davidson motorcycle east down the ramp from South Elm-Eugene Street to eastbound Interstate 40. Police said Barley collided three vehicles: a Toyota sedan driven by Eva Benitez, 40, of Greensboro, a Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Dominique Austin, 31 of Greensboro, and a Chrysler van driven by Saul MonDragon, 34 of Greensboro.

Barley was taken to a hospital and was later charged with driving while impaired, operating a motorcycle without a motorcycle endorsement, expired registration, inspection violation and failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision, according to the release.

He remained in the care of the hospital and died Tuesday as a result of injuries sustained during the crash, police said.

The Greensboro Police Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.