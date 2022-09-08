Multiple events in Greensboro this weekend will impact traffic and parking options

GREENSBORO — With the NC Folk Festival, the Central Carolina Fair, the Greensboro Fall Home Show and Alan Jackson in concert this weekend, traffic and parking in Greensboro is likely to be a bit tricky.

City officials are advising people heading downtown or to the Greensboro Coliseum Complex to plan ahead and allow extra time.

Various streets and parking areas downtown will be closed for the the NC Folk Festival today through Monday. The Greensboro Transit Agency is offering free bus service from 3 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Sunday. Visit ridegta.com to plan your trip.

Parking for the festival costs $10 and is available at:

• Church Street Deck, 215 N. Church St.

• Greene Street Deck, S. 211 Greene St.

• Bellemeade Street Deck, 200 N. Greene St.

• Eugene Street Deck, 215 S. Eugene St.

Some street closures are already underway downtown for the festival. The following streets will be closed from 10 a.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday:

East-West Streets

• Bellemeade Street between Eugene and Greene streets.

• February One Place.

• Friendly Avenue between Greene and Church streets.

• Market Street between Eugene and Church streets.

• Sternberger Place.

North-South Streets

• Commerce Place.

• Davie Street from Abe Brenner Place to Washington Street.

• Elm Street from Abe Brenner Place to Washington Street.

• Greene Street from Elm Street to February One Place.

• John Wesley Way.

For more information about the festival, visit ncfolkfestival.com.

The Greensboro Coliseum Complex is hosting multiple events Saturday, including a capacity crowd for country music superstar Alan Jackson's concert beginning at 7 p.m.

City officials encourage patrons to arrive early and carpooling is strongly encouraged. Those attending the concert should plan to be parked and on the site by 5:30 p.m., when the doors are scheduled to open, the coliseum said.

Greensboro police will manage major intersections in the coliseum area and messaging systems will be deployed to advise motorists of parking and traffic information.

Patrons are encouraged to use the UNCG Park & Ride Lot at 1720 W. Gate City Blvd. for convenient access to the north end of the Coliseum and post-concert exiting.

Please note that the passenger elevator on the north end of the coliseum is being replaced and is temporarily out of service. Please visit the coliseum website for detailed parking, ADA entry and elevator access information.

Patrons are asked download their Ticketmaster verified tickets with the Ticketmaster app before arriving at the coliseum to expedite the entry process.