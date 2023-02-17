Two Highway Patrol troopers are being credited with helping save the life of a Graham man who suffered a medical emergency and crashed earlier this month.

Trooper John W. Eberle was eastbound on Interstate 40 in Alamance County on Feb. 3 when he noticed a vehicle had collided with a concrete median barrier in the westbound lanes near N.C. 87, according to a Highway Patrol news release.

Trooper Caleb R. Kirby, who was also in the immediate area, heard Eberle relay what he had seen to the communications center and quickly responded. Kirby arrived first and found 78-year-old Victor Earl Pate unresponsive in the vehicle’s driver’s seat. Noticing there was minimal damage to the vehicle from the collision, Kirby recognized that Pate was possibly suffering from a medical emergency and requested EMS, the release said.

Kirby and Eberle, who arrived shortly later, had to break the window on the passenger side to gain access to the 2010 Toyota truck and remove Pate. The troopers discovered Pate had a very weak pulse and shallow breathing. Eberle began CPR, assisted by a member of the Graham Fire Department, which also responded to the accident.

An automated external defibrillator (AED) was used to analyze the Pate’s heart rhythm and, if necessary, deliver an electrical shock, the release said. Eberle continued CPR until EMS arrived.

Pate was transported in critical condition to Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington where he continues to recover, the release said.