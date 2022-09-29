 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

No weapon found on person outside Dudley High, police say

  • 0

GREENSBORO — No weapon was found after officers responded to Dudley High School in reference to a possible armed person there Thursday morning, Greensboro police said. The call came in shortly before 11 a.m.

The school's staff and a Greensboro police school resource officer located an adult sitting outside of the school. The officer confirmed there was no weapon and determined the individual was experiencing a mental health crisis, according to a police news release.

The Greensboro Police Behavioral Response Team then responded where specially trained officers and mental health clinicians began assisting the individual.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

1 killed Friday night in wreck on Wendover Ave. in High Point, police say

1 killed Friday night in wreck on Wendover Ave. in High Point, police say

Police said investigators determined that 26-year-old Bryce Hankins was riding westbound on Wendover Avenue with no headlights on and collided with a vehicle turning onto Hickory Grove Road. Police said no charges will be filed in this case, which marked the city's seventh traffic fatality this year.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle demoted with Andrew on Royal Family website

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert