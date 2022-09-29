No weapon found on person outside Dudley High, police say

GREENSBORO — No weapon was found after officers responded to Dudley High School in reference to a possible armed person there Thursday morning, Greensboro police said. The call came in shortly before 11 a.m.
The school's staff and a Greensboro police school resource officer located an adult sitting outside of the school. The officer confirmed there was no weapon and determined the individual was experiencing a mental health crisis, according to a police news release.
The Greensboro Police Behavioral Response Team then responded where specially trained officers and mental health clinicians began assisting the individual.