Parts of Battleground, Lawndale and Cornwallis are closed because of fallen power line

GREENSBORO — Several lanes near area of the Battleground Avenue and Lawndale Drive split are closed because of a downed power line, Greensboro police said in a news release.

The closures affect all northbound lanes of Battleground Avenue at the Lawndale Dive split, as well as the southbound lanes of Lawndale Drive at Fernwood Drive, and West Cornwallis Drive between Battleground and Fairfield avenues.

Duke Energy has been notified and its workers were on the way to fix the problem, police said.

Motorists are asked to use caution in the area and use alternate routes of travel if possible.