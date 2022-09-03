Pedestrian killed Thursday after being hit by car in Burlington, police say

BURLINGTON — A 22-year-old Burlington man died Thursday after being struck by a car while crossing the road, police said Saturday.

Police officers and emergency personnel responded at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to the intersection of Chapel Hill Road and Tucker Street for a traffic crash, police said in a news release. They found that Nathaniel Navarro was hit by a 2016 Toyota Corolla driven by a 22-year-old Gibsonville woman.

The Corolla was headed west on Chapel Hill Road and had a green light at the intersection with Tucker Street when Navarro stepped into the car's path, police said.

Alamance County Emergency Medical Services pronounced him dead, police said.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates neither speed nor impairment played a role in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 336-229-3500. Anonymous tips can be sent to Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or via the P3Tips app.