Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Lexington, police say

LEXINGTON — One person is dead after being hit by a train this afternoon, police said.

Officers responded about 3:35 p.m. Friday to Railroad and 2nd streets and found that pedestrian Kelly Allen, 45, was struck and killed by a northbound Norfolk Southern train, police said in a news release.

Police said they are still investigating what happened and are working with Norfolk Southern Railroad Police investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 336-243-3302 or CrimeStoppers at 336-243-2400.

