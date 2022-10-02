 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Person seriously hurt after shooting Sunday evening, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — A person was seriously injured with a gunshot wound Sunday night, Greensboro police said in a news release.

At 9:27 p.m., officers responded to Summertree Lane in reference a discharged firearm and found the injured victim. 

Further information was not immediately available and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

