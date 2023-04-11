A small plane has crashed on southbound US 421 and there has been one fatality, a spokeswoman for the Guilford County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

The plane caught on fire when it crashed onto the southwest side of Monnett Road, officials said.

State transportation officials have said that one lane of southbound US 421, near Company Mill Road (exit 194) in Guilford County, is closed and the expected impact to traffic is high. The closure began just after 11:30 a.m. and is not expected to reopen until 5 p.m.

The alert from N.C. Department of Transportation advises drivers traveling south on 421 to take exit 194 and turn left onto Company Mill Road. From Company Mill Road, travel approximately 0.1 mile and turn right onto Liberty Road. From Liberty Road, travel approximately 4.5 miles and turn right onto NC 62. From NC 62, travel approximately 0.25 mile and turn right to re-access US 421 South.

The northbound lanes of US 421 remain open.

The FAA is on its way to the scene of the crash, officials said.

HAZMAT is on the scene, along with the Guilford County Sheriff's Office, the NC Highway Patrol, the Southeast Volunteer Fire Department, the Greensboro Fire Department and the Fire Marshal.

The investigation remains active, and the victim has not yet been removed from the scene.

This is a developing story.