CLIMAX — Federal investigators are unsure which of two men were piloting an experimental aircraft when it crashed Tuesday morning in Guilford County.

Kurtis Dale Williams, 52, of Kernersville, died in the crash alongside U.S. 421 at Monnett Road bridge, according to a release from the Guilford County Sheriff's Office office.

James Anthony Foecking, 39, of Randleman, was pulled from the wreckage and transported to UNC-Chapel Hill Hospital for treatment of his injuries, the sheriff's office said. He was in stable condition Tuesday, authorities said.

"Both of the occupants on board were commercial pilots," Adam Gerhardt, a senior air safety investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board, said at a news conference Wednesday.

The NTSB and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash, which was reported to Guilford Metro 911 at 11:33 a.m. Tuesday.

"We are in the early factfinding stages of our lengthy investigation, Gerhardt said, noting that the crash involved a two-seat, single engine RV 12 airplane that is classified as an experimental amateur built airplane.

"We have limited information that shows that the airplane departed the Greensboro Executive Airport and had been doing visual flight rules traffic pattern work," Gerhardt said. He said several witnesses saw the plane strike the Monnett Road overpass before hitting the ground just beyond the overpass. The plane caught fire after hitting the bridge abutment, he said.

"At this point, we do not know why the airplane was approaching highway 421," Gerhardt said.

He said investigators do not have evidence that there was communication between the plane and the airport's uncontrolled radio frequency. "We’ll talk with local pilots that may have been in the air," he said. "We don't have any information also that suggests they were talking to FAA air traffic control."

The investigation will include looking at the weather conditions and operational factors. "So what were the pilots doing? How is the airplane performing? All of those items will be subject to to our investigation," Gerhardt said. "Essentially everything is on the table until we methodically remove pieces from being causal to the accident."

According to FlightAware.com, which tracks airplanes, the plane took off from the airport at 11:03 a.m. It twice circled the airport — which is about 3/10ths of a mile away from the crash site — before the tracking ends at 11:09 a.m. It's unclear why there's a 24-minute lag between the time the tracking ends and the time 911 operators received calls about the crash.

The plane also took flight and circled the airport several times on March 30, according to FlightAware.com.

The plane is registered to Glenn F. Miller of Graham. It was certified as airworthy on Aug. 30, 2021, according to the FAA's website.

Gerhardt said the aircraft has been fully recovered and investigators will look at the engine and the airplane at a secure hangar. Investigators also are examining impact marks on the overpass as part of their investigation.

"We're looking at things such as what we call flight control continuity, looking at those flight controls, the cables — are they continuous from the control surfaces to the cockpit. Are there any breaks? Is there anything unusual that that would lead us to dig deeper regarding the air worthiness of the airplane," Gerhardt said. "And the same goes for the engine

WGHP-FOX8 spoke with a man who witnessed the crash. Nathan Perkins told the TV station that he saw the passenger waving out if a window shortly before the crash. Perkins and another person pulled Foecking from the burning wreckage. Perkins said the flames were so thick that they couldn't see if there was another person aboard.

Gerhardt said the experimental amateur classification is "a very, very large section of the general aviation industry."

A preliminary report of factual findings is expected to be released in about ten days. A final report with the probable cause will be released in 12-18 months, Gerhardt said.

"The role of the NTSB is not only to figure out what happened, but why it happened to prevent future future accidents from occurring again," Gerhardt said.