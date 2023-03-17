GREENSBORO — A 43-year-old Greensboro man died after he was ejected from his motorcycle after colliding with an SUV Thursday night, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers responded at 10:23 p.m. to US 29 near East Cone Boulevard where they say Shaun Robinson was operating his 2009 Honda CBR1000RR north on US 29 when he failed to reduce speed and collided with a 2014 Toyota RAV 4. The SUV was also traveling north on US 29.

As a result of the collision, the SUV left the roadway to the right, causing minor injuries to the driver, police said.

Robinson died at the scene. Speed is believed to be a factor contributing to the crash, police said. The Crash Reconstruction Unit responded and the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.