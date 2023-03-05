HIGH POINT — A 48-year-old High Point man died Saturday after losing control of his motorcycle along Interstate 74 East near Greensboro Road.

High Point police say Antonio Dejuan Jenkins was riding a 2014 Harley Davidson east on Interstate 74 at approximately 5:30 p.m. Saturday when he failed to navigate a curve and went off the roadway into the median.

After entering the median, the motorcycle overturned several times and struck the median cable barrier. Police said Jenkins died at the scene.

Police said speed was a contributing factor in the crash.

This is the second traffic fatality for the city of High Point in 2023.