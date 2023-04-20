GREENSBORO — Greensboro police have identified a pedestrian who died after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night on West Gate City Boulevard.

The victim was Nehemias Mendez-Montejo, 22, of Mexico, police said in a news release on Thursday.

The incident took place in the 2600 block of the road, just before 11 p.m.

According to police, a pedestrian ran in front of a vehicle driven by Jamarian Hamilton, 20, of Concord, as Hamilton was traveling east on West Gate City Boulevard.

Mendez-Montejo was taken to a local hospital and ultimately died of injuries from the collision. The next-of-kin have been notified of the death.

Police are continuing to investigate.