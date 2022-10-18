Police identify victim in Sunday's fatal hit-and-run in High Point

HIGH POINT — Police have identified the victim in Sunday's early morning hit-and-run as a 62-year-old High Point man.

Frederick C. Council was walking north on South University Parkway about 5 a.m. Sunday when he was struck from behind by a vehicle likely traveling well above the posted 45 mph speed limit, police said today in a news release.

Council had a variety of traumatic injuries and likely died on impact, police said.

Police are looking for a 2016 to 2017 Honda Accord LX with damage to the front, hood and possibly the roof on the passenger side. It also will be missing the front passenger side headlight and turn signal light.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 336-883-3224 or Crimestoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.